Akaminko, Sumaila profit from Kwesi Appiah's return as Black Stars coach
K. Appiah
Ghanaian defensive pair Rashid Sumaila and Jerry Akaminko have profited from Kwesi Appiah's return as Black Stars coach after being named in the squad for next month's triple-header.
Akaminko, who plays for Turkish side Eskişehirspor, is making a return to the team after a three-year absence.
The 29-year-old has not played for the West African since he suffered a career-threatening injury during a friendly against the Netherlands in 2014.
The towering centre-back alongside compatriot Rashid Sumaila return from international wilderness under the new Ghana coach.
The two players formed a solid defensive partnership during Appiah's first stint and could be revived after being named in the squad for next month's triple-header.
The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home on June 11 before playing Mexico and USA in an international friendly on June 28 and July 1 respectively.
Ironically, spiritualist Malam Isaka Salia accused Kuwaiti-based Rashid Sumaila of masterminding Akaminko's injury three years.