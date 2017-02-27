Al-Gharafa star Rashid Sumaila linked with struggling English champions Leicester City

Qatar-based defender Rashid Sumaila could become Leicester City's first summer signing, according to reports.

The Ghana centre back, who plays for Al-Gharafa, has been identified as a solution to their recent defensive frailties.

Sumaila has scored three goals for Al Gharafa and won seven man of the match awards in 18 appearances.

He has starred at Mamelodi Sundowns and and in the Kuwaiti Premier League for Qadsia.

