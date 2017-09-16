Albert Adomah's brace eases pressure on Steve Bruce

Ghana winger Albert Adomah scores a brilliant brace to ensured Aston Villa return to winning ways as they defeated Barnsley 3-0 at the Oakwell on Saturday.

The Villans have gone three games without a victory, which has put manager Steve Bruce under enormous pressure.

Villa got their noses in front when Albert Adomah tuck home from a close range in the 19th minute.

The 19-year-old doubled the visitors lead in the 44th minute from the penalty spot.

Villa completed the rout in the 55th minute courtesy Keinan Davies.

Adomah nearly got a hat trick in the dying embers but his shot was thwarted by goalkeeper Adam Davies.

The former Middlesbrough attacker lasted the entire period.

Meanwhile, Andy Yiadom was again missing from Barnsley's match day squad after his botched move to Huddersfield Town in the off season.

