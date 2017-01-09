Alhaji Akanbi insists Odotei-Sowah will still work with Hearts despite new political portfolio

Hearts fans who jubilated over reports that Odotei-Sowah's new political portfolio as a Member of Parliament will compel him to surrender his role at the club may feel disappointed as Board and Management member Alhaji Brimah Akanbi insists the MP for La Dadekotopon will still be working asa board member and the Chairman of the Strategy Committee.

Following his victory in the 2016 general elections, many argued that Odotei-Sowah should surrender his role as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee which was seconded by second majority shareholder of the club Frank Nelson.

Odotei-Sowah in a recent interview disclosed that he will surrender his role as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee but not as a board member.

But fellow board and strategy committee member Alhaji Akanbi insists Odotei-Sowah will still hang on.

"It's not true that Odotei-Sowah will surrender his role as the Strategy Committee Chairman. It is the agenda of some people but that will not work," Akanbi told Happy FM.

"If Odotei-Sowah wants to surrender his role as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee chairman, I have no problem but people can't push him.

"He can combine the two and we will support him to succeed," he added.

Odotei-Sowah has been overly criticised by the media and a section of the club's fans for the side's inability to win last season's league following Kenichi's departure.

