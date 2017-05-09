Andre Ayew gives ringing endorsement to Nyantakyi's appointment as CAF Vice President

West Ham midfield supremo Andre Ayew has given a ringing endorsement to the appointment of Kwesi Nyantakyi as the 1st Vice President of CAF insisting the Ghana FA boss 'is the right man for the job'.

The Ghana international said Nyantakyi's 'immense knowledge, tact and experience' will help Africa's football governing body to move in the right direction having worked the lawyer for ten years.

Nyantakyi became the second most powerful person in African football on Monday when he was named as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Ghanaian administrator was approved by CAF Executive Committee on Monday during its first meeting under the reign of CAF's new President Ahmad Ahmad in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

Ayew, who plays in the English Premier League, has a long working relationship with Nyantakyi having played for Ghana for the time in 2007 when was in charge of the local football federation.

The midfielder led Ghana to win U20 World Cup in 2009, he is currently his deputy captain of the national team, having played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup all under the reign of Nyantakyi.

Ayew hailed the appointment of Nyantakyi insisting that he has all the qualities to help African football grow from strength to strength.

Congrats to Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi for his appointment as CAF Vice President," Ayew wrote.

"Having worked with Mr Nyantakyi for a decade I think he is the man for the job because of his immense knowledge, tact and experience."

Nyantakyi becomes the first Ghanaian to rise to such position of power in African football.

Constant Omari of the DR Congo was named as the 2nd Vice President after two nominations was approved by the Executive Committee.

Thanks to Nyantakyi's affability and widespread support among his colleagues on the body he was given the ringing endorsement to be the second most powerful man in African football.

Nyantakyi was appointed CAF's 1st vice President following major role he played in Ahmad's shocking triumph over the long-serving Hayatou.

Nyantakyi, who is a CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member, is the trusted man of the Malagasy as he masterminded the election victory for Ahmad in Ethiopia last month.

Ahmad emerged victorious in CAF’s general elections which was held in Addis Ababa after mauling the Cameroonian by 14 votes.

The Ghanaian will assist the Malagasy to run football on the continent for the next four years marking his consistent rise in the administration of the game in Africa.

The legal practitioner has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

