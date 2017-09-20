Andre Ayew grabs assist in West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers

Andre Ayew lasted full throttle for the first time since returning from national team duty and cocked up a goal for Arthur Masuaku.

The Ghanaian returned from national team duty this month with a thigh problem and that left the technical team at his club slightly disappointed.

He condition meant he was only good enough to be stepping up from the bench but the game against Bolton was well timed with the Ghanaian having a full effect on proceedings.

The match in the end was a stroll in the Park for the Hammers who ended up winning by 3 unanswered goals but Ayew again will be delighted that he assisted the third goal to take his numbers to a goal and two assist in his last three games for the club.

