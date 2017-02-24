Andre Ayew pushing for a return to West Ham starting XI against Watford on Saturday

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew is pushing for a return to West Ham United starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford.

The 27-year-old has been training with the first- team for the last two weeks.

The Ghana international, who endured an injury-hit first season, is determined to work his way back into the squad.

Ayew has struggled for starting role in recent times and will be anxious to fight his way back to the top ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road.

The club's record signing represented Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He has insisted the injury he suffered on his debut against Chelsea has damaged his first season at the club.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)