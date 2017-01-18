Avram Grant insists Jordan Ayew had one of his best performances against the Cranes

Ghana coach Avram Grant has defended under fire forward Jordan Ayew insisting his performance was one of the best on the day.

“I think Jordan played one of his best games for Ghana. In the first half, he was very good and created chances and held the ball for us. In the second half,” Grant said during the press conference after the game

“His performance dropped just like the rest of the team. When teams come to tournaments, they want to start with a win so I understand. The players had not won against Uganda in a while so they wanted to protect the lead. “

“We did not attack too often and we did not use the various combinations in the team. The general quality was a little low but we marked well and we protected the spaces because we needed to win.”

“For Jordan, I think he did a good job in our victory.”

The victory was Ghana’s first against Uganda since 2005 when the Black Stars beat the Cranes by 2-0 in Kumasi in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will play against Mali on January 25 while Uganda will chase their first win when they play against Egypt on the same day

