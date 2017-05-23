Ayew's irons and Fernandes' astonishing tackle - 5 moments you might have missed from Burnley vs West Ham

Dan Kemp having a laugh in the warm up

He may only be about five feet tall but U23 winger Dan Kemp was drafted into the first team squad for the final game of the season.

While the Hammers playing were warming up for the game, someone cracked a joke which was obviously hilarious as Kemp was almost rolling on the floor laughing. It was good to see the youngster really settling in with his much more experienced counterparts.

Ayew throws up the irons in celebration.

You may have seen it, you may have not as you were too busy jumping around, but Andre Ayew threw up the irons in his celebration after netting the winner.

After a difficult debut season in E20 which was hampered by injury, Ayew has started to show glimpses of what we can expect from the£20.1m man and Sunday was his best shift for a while, topped off with a goal.

Fernandes' beastly tackle

Just after the start of the second period, the game was a bit scrappy as neither Burnley nor West Ham could dominate the ball.

The Hammers eventually won it back thanks to an absolute monster of a tackle by Edimilson Fernandes on the rampaging Robbie Brady, with the Swiss star going to ground and hooking the ball so cleanly away from Brady that he got up with the ball under his spell. Wonderful stuff.

Ashley Westwood nearly snapping James Collins' knee

Westwood shouldn't have been on the pitch midway through the first half.

He had already been booked for tugging back Sofiane Feghouli's shirt and just a few minutes later, launched into a ridiculous, studs up, knee high challenge on James Collins that left the Welshman writhing in agony.

He didn't get booked, he could have easily got a straight red from Bobby Madley, but somehow stayed on the pitch.

A pointless pitch invasion

Well if you were there then you would have seen it but if you weren't here's the deal.

Burnley, who ended the season in 16th, were due to do a lap of honour at the end of the game. Fair enough, it's the final match of the season.

But a pitch invasion? For finishing 16th? Come on. They ran straight over to the Hammers fans to goad them (why, I don't know) and the wouldn't get back to their seats, meaning Sean Dyche and the Burnley players refused to re-emerge until they did. Utterly pointless.

