Bechem united Chief insists team will excel in Africa despite coach Manuel Zacharias departure

Bechem United Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Osei Bonsu confident the departure of Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias will not affect the team’s pursuit of excellence in Africa next year.

The Hunters mutually parted ways Zacharias who guided them to their maiden cup title winning the MTN FA Cup.

“We have really parted ways with the coach but as to why we took such decision, I can’t say it now”

“Gone are the days we took decision without analyzing them”.

“We have accepted the fact that decision making begins with an initial awareness because we see our self to be a sensitive cooperate organization so we have analyzed it critically that when we part ways with him it’s going to help the progress of the club better than maintaining him” Osei Bonsu told Starr FM Sports.

“So it’s not going to affect us in anyway’’ he added.

Bechem have been handed a tough opponent MC Algers in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation.

