Bechem United gets replacement for departed coach Manuel Zacharias

Bechem United owner Mr. Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has revealed that MTN FA cup holders have found replacement for departed coach Manuel Zacharias.

According to Mr. Achiaw the club agreed to part ways with the Portuguese trainer after the latter submitted his resignation letter on Thursday evening.

But assured fans that there is no cause for alarm as the pride of Bechem have already acquired the services of top coach who lead them to CAF Confederation Cup.

‘’Yes we have parted ways with Zacharias and we have a replacement for him’’ Achiaw is quoted by ocsportsnews.com

