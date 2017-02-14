Bechem United refutes claims they regretted choosing Accra for CAF Confederation Cup matches

Bechem United president Kingsley Owusu Achau has vehemently denied granting an interview to any media outlet where he expressed regret for choosing the Accra sports stadium to host their CAF Confederation Cup home games.

The owner and bankroller of the ambitious club is reported to have said that opting to use the Accra stadium instead of the Kumasi Baba Yara stadium, which is closer to Bechem, was a wrong decision after only a handful came to watch their first match against MC Algers.

''The reports are false. I have not granted any interview to any radio station claiming I am disappointed over using the Accra sports stadium as home venue for our(Bechem) African campaign,'' he told Ghanasoccernet.com

''Before the game, one station in Sunyani called me and i told them it was my wish to have the team play in front of beloved fans in Bechem but unfortunately the stadia did not meet CAF standard. I did not mention.''

Bechem United fought hard to secure a slim 2-1 advantage in their first leg clash against Algerian side MC Algers in the preliminary round of the CAF confederation cup.

