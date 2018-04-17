Berekum Chelsea coach Svetislav Tanasijevic targets Kotoko scalp

Berekum Chelsea coach Svetislav Tanasijevic has set his sights on picking maximum points against Asante Kotoko in Week 8 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues collected their second victory of the ongoing league season following their 1-0 win over regional rivals Bechem United on match day 7.

The one-time Ghana Premier League champions' coach believes they have what it takes to wreck havoc to the Porcupine Warriors ambition in the match despite playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We will go into the Kotoko game with a different approach altogether because we need a win badly," Tanasijevic told Goal.com

"We're therefore not extremely celebrating the victory over Bechem United because what is ahead of us is enough to neutralise our preparations for the entire season."

"It will be a difficult game and probably the toughest so far after arriving here. However, we've played two matches so far in Kumasi and the players are familiar with the atmosphere and the pitch," he said.

"So we will try and capitalise on their recent form and pick another important win to push us further up on the log. It won't be easy but there's always a way out," he added.

Kotoko are coming into the fixture on the back of a defeat to Dreams FC, extending their record to only one win in their last nine away games.

