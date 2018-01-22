Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Bernard Tekpetey to spend the second half of the season at Schalke

Published on: 22 January 2018
GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JULY 12: Bernard Tekpetey of FC Schalke 04 poses during the team presentation at Veltins Arena on July 12, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Promising Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey will remain with Schalke 04 for the second half of the season.

The former Ghana international returned to his parent club after terminating his loan contract with the Austrian side Altach.

Tekpetey signed a new deal with the Royal Blues til 2020 and was farmed out to the Austrian Bundesliga side for more first team experience.

But after managing 10 league appearances including four starts, he returned to Germany on 1 January.

