Birmingham City Director of Football watches prime target Afriyie Acquah excel for Torino in Serie A opener

Birmingham City Director of Football Jeff Vetere watched target Afriyie Acquah's impressive display for Torino in their 1-1 draw at Bologna in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

Acquah played the full 90 minutes and will bossed the midfield at the Turin-based club returned home with a point.

Birmingham are expected to finalize a deal for the Ghana international by the close of the week.

The deal to bring Acquah to St Andrew's will exceed the club's previous record transfer of £6million for Nikola Zigic in 2010.

And it’s his physical qualities that has persuaded Redknapp to shell out.

''We’re hoping we can get him through the door and we’re looking to build a good team,'' Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail.

''He’s a strong midfield player, he can play, he's got a real engine on him.

''He’s a good all-round midfield player, a powerhouse. He plays for Ghana so he’d be a good acquisition for us.

''Sulley (Muntari) was a good player for me and he’s the same, aggressive. Ghana have had lots of good midfield players over the years so hopefully he will be a good signing for us."

