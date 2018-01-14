Black Princesses draw 1-1 with Cameroon in final FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier first leg

Ghana drew 1-1 with Cameroon in Yaounde in the final 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup first leg qualifier on Sunday.

The Black Princesses came back from a goal down to draw level in the second half.

Striker Princella Adubea scored to give the visitors a decent first leg result.

The return leg will be played in a fortnight with the winner qualifying to the tournament in France between 5-24 August.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)