Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere joins Serbian club ŽFK Spartak Subotica

Black Queen midfielder Priscilla Okyere has joined Serbian Women’s Champions ŽFK Spartak Subotica from National Women's League side Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

ŽFK Spartak Subotica signed the midfield sensation on a one-year deal from National Women’s League Champions.

The 23 year old has been one of the outstanding midfielders in the National Women’s League this season and was part of a remarkable Ampem Darkoa team that has dominated the League in the past two seasons.

Okyere is one of the key players for the Black Queens team and played a big part as the team lifted the 2018 WAFU Women’s Championship in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The former Black Princesses midfielder is expected to add her rich experience in the ŽFK Spartak Subotica set-up.

ŽFK Spartak Subotica wants to clinch the Serbian Women’s League title for a seventh straight time.