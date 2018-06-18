BREAKING: Kudjoe Fianoo withdraws from government five member committee

Ghana League Clubs Association President Kudjoe Fianoo has withdrawn from the five member Interim Management Committee set up by government to run the football following steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The former Ashantigold C.E.O withdrew from the committee after government rejected a proposal from the League clubs, who met the Ministry a day before the announcement of the committee.

Fianoo rejected the offer to be part of the committee explaining he was unaware of his inclusion as he was not informed by government.

Meanwhile, the Ghana League Clubs Association led by Kudjoe Fianoo wanted to sit with government and look for a way forward in addressing the current crisis in Ghana Football.

Information gathered by Ghanasocernet reveals the astute football administrator wants to be in tandem with fellow mwmbers of the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The five man committee from government includes Dr. Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars Captain Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere. Sports Journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The committee is expected to meet Football's World governing body FIFA on Tuesday, with the Association ordering for the inclusion of members of the Ghana Football Association.