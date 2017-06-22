Ghana prodigy Kingsley Sarfo passes Malmo medical, switch looms

Hugely-talented Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo will complete his $1.5m move to the UEFA Champions League campaigners Malmo FF this afternoon after passing his medical, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old arrived in a Malmo hospital on Thursday afternoon before he was declared fully fit to seal the bumper move from Swedish rivals Sirius.

Sarfo will be unveiled by Malmo on Thursday after his switch to the giants was approved by his club.

IK Sirius have agreed to release the player after Malmo improved their initial offer for the pacy winger and play-maker.

Malmo made an initial offer of $1m for the in-demand star which was turned down by Sirius who claim the player's value is higher.

The UEFA Champions League campaigners improved the offer to $1.5m and added that Sirius will reap up to 30% from his onward transfer.

Sarfo, who was said to have been targeted by several clubs in Europe, is delighted over the chance to further his career with a bigger club.

Sarfo is considered the hottest talent in the Swedish top-flight so far this season.

He is wanted by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah while the Swedish authorities want to fast-track his passport to enable him play for them.

