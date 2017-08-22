Brighton bound striker Rahpael Dwamena wants to emulate Leeds United legend Yeboah

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena wants to emulate his compatriot and Leeds United legend Anthony Yeboah as his move to English side Brighton looms.

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed terms with FC Zurich to sign striker Dwamena for an undisclosed fee.

Ghana forward Dwamena, 21, has agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton had an £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with reports saying FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

His form for both club and country looks to have forced Brighton to fork out the huge amount to sign him.

Dwamena already has two goals in three starts for Ghana, prompting suggestions he could become Ghana's next big name striker in Europe, following in the footsteps of former Leeds United striker Yeboah.

Dwamena said of the prospect: "Tony was a great player for Ghana and as a young player; you will definitely have someone to look up to.

"I cannot be like him because I have not reached his level yet. I can only hope to get anywhere closer to what he did."

The newly promoted Seagulls have lost both of their Premier League games and are yet to score a goal this season.

They will be counting on Dwamena to provide the goals if he is able to complete the move to England.

