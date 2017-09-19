CAF Executive Committee to watch 2017 WAFU Nations Cup final in Cape Coast on Sunday

CAF president Dr. Ahmad will lead his Executive Committee will watch the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana on Sunday.

This will be a day after the continent's governing body had met in Accra

Hosts Ghana will play Niger in the second semi-final of the tournament on Thursday and that will be preceded by Nigeria's clash against Benin.

The final will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium where 98% percent of the tournament's matches have been played.

The WAFU Cup has enjoyed a revival with a new sponsorship from FoxSports Television.

The overall winners of the sub-regional tournament will earn a prize money of US$ 100,000.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)