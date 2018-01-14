CHAN 2018 Preview: Guinea face Sudan in Group A clash

Guinea are scheduled to take on Sudan in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group A match at the Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Sunday.

The National Elephants will make their second appearance in the competition after stunning Senegal in the second round of qualification.

Mohamed Kanfory Bangoura, the Guinea coach, has named Sékou Amadou Camara (Horoya AC), Sékou Keita (Milo FC), Aboubacar Camara (Hafia FC) as his strikers in the final squad.

Meanwhile, Sudan will be participating in the CHAN finals for the second time having defeated Ethiopia in the third round of qualification.

The Falcons of Jediane coach Zdravko Logarusic will look to Elsamani Saadeldin, who scored for Sudan during their qualifying campaign.

Guinea and Sudan have never won the CHAN title. The National Elephants finished fourth at the 2016 tournament, while the Falcons of Jediane secured a third place finish in 2009.

