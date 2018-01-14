CHAN 2018 Match Report: Sudan sneak past Guinea in Group A clash

Sudan defeated Guinea 2-1 in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group A match at the Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Sunday.

As a result, the Falcons of Jediane move to second spot the group table, while the National Elephants are placed third on the standings.

Omer Koko scored 19 minutes into the game to make it 1-0 to Sudan, who were leading during the half-time break.

Sékou Ahmed Camara managed to make it 1- for Guinea ten minutes after the restart as the National Elephants’ efforts were rewarded.

However, Saifeldin Bakhit had other ideas as he sealed Sudan’s 2-1 win when he scored in the 15th minute.

