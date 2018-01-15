CHAN 2018: Rwanda frustrate stuttering Nigeria to 0-0 draw

Rwanda managed to hold Nigeria to a surprising 0-0 draw in their opening Group C match of the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship on Monday at the Stade Ibn Batouta.

Despite a slow start, the Super Eagles pushed forward and hit the cross bar through Adelemi Faleye in the 10th minute with a header.

Coach Salisu Yusuf’s men did all the right things in the match, but their decision making in the final third left a lot to be desired as Stephen Eze and Faleye missed two clear cut opportunities.

In the 40th minute Nigeria's Rabiu Ali struck the cross bar with a fantastic strike from a long distance.

It was 0-0 at half time.

The Nigerians scored in the 58th minute through Eze after they were awarded a set piece, but it was disallowed for offside.

Towards the last 20 minutes, the Amavubi grew in confidence and Eric Rutanga saw his curling effort from a set piece missing the top right corner by inches.

In the 80th minute, Nigeria were unlucky not to score as Eze saw his well-taken header coming off the left post once again.

There were no goals as the clash ended goalless.

