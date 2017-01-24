Chelsea defender Baba Rahman undergoes successful surgery after AFCON injury with Ghana

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has undergone a successful surgery in Germany following the knee injury he suffered while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The left-back underwent the surgery under the supervision of one of the world's leading specialists in knee operations Prof. Dr. Bonisch.

The surgery, which took place at the Hessingpark-Klink hospital in Augsburg lasted for about two hours before the defender got off the table.

Rahman will wait for some few days for the wound to heal before he will starting his rehabilitation under physios from Chelsea.

The defender suffered the injury in the tournament in Gabon while playing for his country in last week's Nations Cup opener against Uganda.

He traveled to London for further tests over the weekend and confirmed Ghana FA doctor's fears that the left-back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while the damaging the inner and outer meniscus.

Baba, on loan at Schalke this season, was substituted after 39 minutes and was flown to London on Saturday for tests, which confirmed the extent of the injury.

The 22-year-old left-back was forced off in the first half of the Black Stars' opening Group D game in Port-Gentil.

The left-back is now facing a long spell on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the match.

Rahman left the field on a stretcher having fallen to the turf clutching his left leg.

Baba joined Chelsea from Augsburg for £21.7 million in August 2015 but failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho or Guus Hiddink. Antonio Conte allowed the 22-year-old to join Schalke on a season-long loan at the beginning of August.

