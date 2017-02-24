Chelsea hero Marcel Desailly has not expressed interest in Ghana coaching post

Fans-favourites Marcel Desailly is yet to openly declare his interest in the vacant Ghana coaching job.

The former France international is seen as the perfect replacement for Avram Grant who quit after the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Desailly, 48, has not managed a top club or national team, but his 20-year career gives him a wealth of experience.

He won two Champions League titles with French side Marseille in 1993 and AC Milan from Italy in 1994 before going on to play for France and win the World Cup in 1998.

Desailly recently picked up his UEFA Pro License certificate.

