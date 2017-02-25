Christian Atsu plays full throttle as Newcastle fight back to draw at home in Championship

Ghana winger Christian Atsu lasted the entire duration as Newcastle United rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bristol City at home on Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea player was in a three-man midfield alongside Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie

But Newcastle found themselves two goals down by the 21st minute through Aaron Wilbraham and David Cotterill.

But the Magpies did not give up and mounted a search to come back into the match and it paid off through a Korey Smith own goal on 59 minutes.

Ciaran Clark snatched the equalizing goal with eight minutes from time thanks to a Ritchie assist.

Newcastle United have seen their lead cut down and could lose top spot if Brighton Hove and Albion beat Reading in Saturday’s late kick off.

