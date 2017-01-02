Colorado Rapids open talks to sign Man City's Bismark Adjei-Boateng

MLS side Colorado Rapids have started negotiations with Manchester City over the possible signing of midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng.

The 22-year-old has been identified as the perfect replacement for Jermaine Jones who has joined LA Galaxy.

Rapids are determined to tie up the youngster after the international transfer window reopened on Sunday.

Adjei-Boateng was signed by Manchester City in 2011 from the Right to Dream academy in Ghana.

He has spent the last four seasons on loan with Norwegian side Stromsgodset, scoring 17 goals in 85 league appearances.

