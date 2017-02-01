Daniel Amartey becomes only Ghanaian at Leicester City

FC Copenhagen versatile defender Daniel Amartey has become the only Ghanaian left at English champions Leicester City after the closure of the winter transfer window.

The former Inter Allies FC youngster had compatriots Joe Dodoo and Jeffrey Schlupp as team mates at the premiership title holders.

But Dodoo joined Scottish giants Rangers in the summer whilst Jeffrey Schlupp joined rivals Crystal Palace this winter.

Amartey is currently at Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana are in the semi-final.

He is expected to join Leicester City next week since the flagship tournament will be ending on Sunday.

By Nuhu Adams

