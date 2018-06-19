Defender Baba Rahman admits pressure playing for the Black Stars

Black Stars left back Baba Abdul Rahman has admitted there is a lot of pressure playing for the senior national team of Ghana.

The defender who has not played for the national team since picking an injury at the African Cup of nations in Gabon last year insists there is huge pressure when he dons the Black Stars jersey.

“It’s a lot of pressure playing for every club in the world, but the pressure varies,” he said. “You know Ghanaians, everyone seems to know a little about football so whenever you play for Ghana and you make a mistake, you go to social media and you see many people talking about it. So it’s a lot of pressure playing for Ghana.”

The 24 year old Chelsea defender currently on loan at Schalke returned to action on the final day of the European season following a lengthy layoff.

Rahman is in the country after a long season but will continue with his full recuperation when he hits the gym for work outs.

The youngster joined Chelsea from Augsburg and previously played for Dreams FC, Kotoko and Schalke.