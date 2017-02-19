Division One League: Okwahu United record slim win; Asokwa Deportivo shocked at home
Okwahu United started their Division One League campaign with a 1-0 win over new entrants Zein FC on Saturday in Zone III.
Former Ghana Premier League side Techiman City played out a 0-0 draw with Glory Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park in Zone I.
Also in that Group, Berekum Chelsea returned from Wa with a point after holding Dark Horses to a 1-1 draw.
Mpuasoman split points with Kintampo United in a 0-0 draw.
The shock result on the opening was at the Baba Yara Stadium where Asokwa Deportivo succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Achiken FC in a Zone II fixture.
Fijai United lost 2-1 at home Eleven Wise in the other match played in Zone II.
Zone 1 Results
Wa- Dark Horses 1-1 Arsenals
Sunyani- Glory Stars 0-0 Techiman City
Berekum - Mpuasoman 0-0 Kintampo
Zone 2
Kumasi - Deportivo 0-3 Achiken FC
Essipong - Fijai Utd 1-2 Eleven Wise
Zone 3
Okwahu Utd 1-0 Zein