Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito expresses his delight in side's defeat to Aduana Stars in G-8 opener

Dreams FC Coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his contentment with his side's performance despite losing 1-0 to Aduana Stars in the GHALCA G-8 opener on Sunday.

The Premier League returnees were downed by Abdul Rahman Fatawu's lone strike at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the opening day fixture of the season's curtain raiser competition.

But Coach Zito says he's not downhearted by their performance as they achieved their aim of giving the Premier League champions a run for their money.

“For us we came for Aduana to identify their problems ahead of the CAF Champions League competition. We wish them well after such a test,” Zito reporters.

“We gave Aduana a good test and we are positive with such a performance the squad would only get better.”

“Aduana Stars are on the verge of playing Africa club football and they need the best of challenges. I even said we are going to give them problems for them to go and solve. I think they did well.”

Dreams FC will play Asante Kotoko on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)