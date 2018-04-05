Dreams FC coach Karim Zito takes swipe at Hearts of Oak; we're yet to face a tough opposition

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has taken a subtle swipe at Hearts of Oak after claiming that his outfit are yet to face a stiffer opposition in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 'Still Believers' were put to the sword by Hearts of Oak in Week 4 of the campaign at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium - losing one nil to the Phobians courtesy a first half strike by Patrick Razak.

The Dawu-based side are sitting in 6th position after picking seven points out of a possible twelve in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

However, coach Karim Zito believes his side have not been taken apart by all the opponents they have in the league, including the Rainbow Club who inflicted them their first defeat of the season.

“I’m yet to meet a team that has shocked me because in all the four matches we have played none of the teams have really managed to outclass my boys,” he told the club's website.

“The momentum is very high. Everybody is looking to grab some points in the early days because of the belief that the league is actually played in the first round so if you do not acquire enough points at this stage and you find yourself at the bottom, it is horrible.”

According to Karim Zito, despite dominating in the game against the Phobians, the team was not creative enough, an aspect of the game his side will improve in.

“The creativity wasn’t that much unlike the game against Wa All Stars and Berekum Chelsea where we created more than 4 goal scoring opportunities.”

“We are working hard on the creativity part of the players and after the fifth round, the goals will surely.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)