Dreams FC move to secret location ahead Division One League opener against Mighty Jets

Dreams FC have moved to a serene location in the hilly parts of the Eastern Region for their Division One League opener.

Head coach Charles Akonnor wants to have his players fully focused for the task ahead.

Dreams FC are billed to face Mighty Jets in an away fixture on Saturday.

They prepare for the task ahead by beating fellow Division One campaigners Vision FC 3-1 in a ceremonial match to commission the new Nii Amoah Okromansah Park at Amrahia.

