Ebenezer Ofori and victorious VFB Stuggart teammates visit City Mayor Fritz Kuhn

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori and his VFB Stuttgart teammates have been received by Lord Mayor Fritz Kuhn after securing qualification back to the German Bundesliga.

Stuttgart, Bundesliga champions in 2007, finished top of the second division on 69 points with Simon Terrode scoring twice to finish top of the scorers' list with 25 goals.

The team visited the city's mayor on Wednesday at the Town Hall and presented the their trophy to him.

"Thank you for a top-class performance. Keep it up!“, commented Fritz Kuhn, following a welcoming speech from the city official."

The left footed midfielder who has been in scintillating form since arriving in the winter transfer window is expected to be a key member of the team in the top flight.

His fellow Ghanaian Hans Sarpei was also part of the team as they sit top with 66 points and just a game to end the season.

Ofori has played a total of 8 games since arriving for Swedish side Allsvenskan.

