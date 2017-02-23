Edwin Gyimah pocketed cash before parting company with Orlando Pirates

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah might have left Orlando Pirates but he made sure the club gave him half of the money that would have been paid to him had he finished his stay with the club.

Gyimah,agreed with the club's hierarchy to terminate his contract after the marriage between the player and the club went sour.

The Ghana international had enjoyed maximum success in the rainbow nation with Super Sport United and Mpumulanga Black Aces.

But his time in Soweto am afraid will be seen as a miss after the initially promising a lot at the beginning.

According to reports in the South Africa media Gyimah stood his ground to ensure he was given what was due him before finally leaving the club.

