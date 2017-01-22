Egypt boss Hector Cuper: Football not just about attack

Egypt coach Hector Cuper is convinced that football is not just about attack, emphasizing the importance of organization on both attacking and defensive fronts following his side's hard-fought 1-0 Nations Cup win over Group D outsiders Uganda on Saturday.

Seven-time African champions Egypt had to wait until the last minute to grab the much-needed winner through substitute Abdallah El-Said, after a lackluster display saw them fail to threaten more often.

"Football is not just about attack," Cuper, often blamed by the media and fans for his over-emphasis on reactive football, said after the game.

"Like the defense, the attack should be organized as well; it's not just about players pushing forward in a random manner.

"Every game has its special plan and strategy."

The ex-Valencia boss came under immense attack after a trademark defensive display saw Egypt fail to beat Mali in the Cup of Nations' opener, eventually playing out a goalless draw.

The Pharaohs were more proactive against minnows Uganda as they needed all three points to boost their quarter-final qualification chances in a group that also comprises Ghana, who already made it to the next stage.

Egypt, currently second of the group with four points, meet group leaders Ghana in their last first-round game on Wednesday. A draw will be enough for them to join the Black Stars in the last eight.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)