Egyptian side El-Maqassa set to make bumper offer to sign John Antwi permanently

Egyptian side El-Maqassa will make a formal approach to sign Ghanaian striker John Antwi permanently from local rivals Al Ahly.

The 24-year-old, who is playing for El-Maqassa on loan from the Cairo-based giants, has been impressive since joining the Fayoum-based side.

El-Maqassa are on the hunt for a striker since their Ghanaian attacker Nana Poku who was sold to UAE side Al Shabab.

With Antwi impressing while on loan at the Fayoum-based, the club's board are seeking to approach Al Ahly over a permanent deal for the Ghanaian.

“In the last season 15 players including top scorer in the middle of the season Nana Poku left, and we have earmarked John Antwi, to be his replacement,” El-Maqassa director Walid Howaidy said.

Antwi has netted 16 goals this season and was on target at the weekend when El-Maqassa drew 2-2 with Al Ahly which handed Cairo-based giants the league title.

