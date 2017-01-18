Egypt's Mohammed El Neny salutes impregnable Mali after dour 0-0 draw in Group D

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny credited Mali for tenacity and tactical nous after the Pharaohs laboured to draw 0-0 in their Group D opener on Tuesday.

The Pharaohs failed to unlock a watertight Malian defence few clear-cut chances.

"We played a good game against a tough opponent," the Arsenal player told beIN Sports after the game.

"We were really surprised with how good they are in terms of defensive organisation. They knew how to stop our key players.''

The 25-year-old said Egypt still have a good chance to reach the second round despite Tuesday's draw.

"There are two matches remaining in the group and we have a good chance to qualify," he added.

Egypt will face Uganda on Saturday before ending the group stage with an anticipated clash against Ghana, who defeated Uganda 1-0 earlier this day.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)