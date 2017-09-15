Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin Boateng eyes Augsburg scalp in Bundesliga clash

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng remains defiant about Eintracht Frankfurt's chances against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 30-year-old is expected to be key for the side ahead of the home game at the Commerzbank-Arena.

The Ghanaian scored the only goal of the match as Frankfurt won 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach while Augsburg also accounted for Koln 1-0 at home.

But the Ghanaian remains confident about his side's chances.

"Augsburg are looking strong and therefore it is a very, very exciting game, but in the end we will win," Boateng said

"We play at home. We want more goals."

