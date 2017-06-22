Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah: "I'm not perturbed by the club decision"

Beleaguered head coach of Elmina Sharks Kobina Amissah says he is not bothered by the two-week leave he was asked to proceed by the club’s management.

On Wednesday, owner of Elmina Sharks Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum and the clubs’ top hierarchy told the team’s gaffer Kobina Amissah to proceed on a two-week leave after holding a crises meeting.

Amissah, who guided the side to the Premier League, will miss the Premier League games against Hearts of Oak and leaders WAFA.

However, during an interview with Happy FM, the former Sekondi Hasaacas trainer says he is not worried by the decision but the timing.

“I don’t feel perturbed at all because this is not the first time something of this kind is happening in football,” Amissah said.

“Top coaches who are way above my level have faced this situation before so how can I be bothered, no, I’m not disappointed in any way because like I said it’s part of our job.”

"But my only worry is the timing of the decision because we've prepared well for Hearts. I have a well laid plan to defeat them but it's not to be, so I have to accept it."

Sharks sit 12th on the table with 21 points from 18 games with 12 matches to spare.

