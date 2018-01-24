English Premier League side Crystal Palace sign Erdal Rakip to replace injured Jeffery Schlupp

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have signed Swedish midfielder Erdal Rakip from SL Benfica to replace the injured Ghanaian defender Jeffery Schlupp.

Schlupp got injured in the FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion and will be out for some months.

The Ghanaian lasted 13 minute in that game and was absent in the 4-1 thrashing by Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Swedish under-21 international midfielder Erdal Rakip joins Crystal Palace on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old central midfielder moved to the Portuguese capital from Malmo earlier this month and Roy Hodgson’s first signing of this transfer window sees Rakip make a temporary switch to south London.

Rakip holds dual Swedish and Macedonian nationality, and has Turkish and Albanian origins.

He also has 11 caps for the Swedish under-21 side, scoring once, having helped his nation to a third-place finish at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2013.