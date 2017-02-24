Europa League Wrap: Acheampong, Asare secure qualification; Inaki, Luckassen shipped out

Trio Frank Acheampong, Bennard Kumordzi and Nana Kwasi Asare celebrated wildly on Thursday night after securing qualification to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The biggest winner on the night was defender Nana Kwasi Asare who watched his team-mates snatched a 2-2 draw at the White Hart Lane and progressed on a 3-2 aggregate.

Anderlecht qualified via a 3-3 aggregate score against Zenith. Wing-back Frank Acheampong played 89 minutes for the Royal Club while young defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah warmed their bench but French-born Dennis Appiah was not part of the game.

Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi climbed off the bench in the 89th minute to play for Genk who pipped Romanian side Astra Guirgui 1-0 at the Luminus Arena. Kumordzi played an influential role the first leg tie in Romania as they drew 2-2.

Spain-born Inaki Williams played the full 90 minutes but failed to find the net for Athletic Club as they succumbed to a 2-0 away loss at APOEL Nicosia and lose by 4-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile Olympique Lyon made mockery of AZ Alkmaar after thrashing them 7-1 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Dutch-born Derrick Luckassen played full throttle for the losers.

