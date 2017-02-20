Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien in talks with Croatian club HNK Rijeka over possible move

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is in talks with Croatian club HNK Rijeka over a possible move.

According to Radio Rijeka, the 34-year-old is in advanced talks with the European club as he seeks to resurrect his career.

Essien has been a free agent since he was released by Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The Ghana international is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Greens after he filed a case earlier this month for €651,000 as severance package.

Panathinaikos' lawyer, John Carmona, however, claimed he was blackmailing the club saying: "He [Essien] came here, he left and he is blackmailing us at the moment. Of the 45 games, he could only play 17."

Injuries hindered his opportunities in Greece, but it appears he has now found a new club in Croatian league leaders Rijeka, who are six points ahead of second placed Dinamo Zagreb.

Essien won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League trophy in his eight season spell with Chelsea.

He previously played for Lyon, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

