Ex-Kotoko great Frimpong Manso doubts new coach Luga can win every single trophy

Ex-Kotoko defender Frimpong Manso reckons newly-appointed coach Zdravco Lugarusic will struggle to win trophies for the club.

The Croatian has been handed an audacious task of winning every single trophy this season including the Premier League, FA Cup and the Gala.

But former Kotoko great Frimpong Manso doubts the ability of the European to achieve his set targets.

“Winning every trophy that Asante Kotoko will participate is a difficult task for Lugarusic." he said

