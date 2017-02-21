Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand reveals he is back in Ghana to work with a club

Former Medeama coach Tom Strand says he has returned to the country, optimistic of getting a new job.

The FA Cup winner left Ghana last year under bizarre circumstances during the club's campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Strand was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday to watch the Tarkwa-based side play against Hearts of Oak.

''There is some opportunity for me to work in Ghana so that's why I am back in the country,'' the Swede told Sportsworldghana.com in an exclusive interview.

''I can’t say yes, but I have different opportunities, but time will tell.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)