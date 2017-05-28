European clubs chase Ghana U17 winger Isaac Antah

Ghana U17 star Isaac Antah is being tracked by European clubs at the ongoing African Junior Championship in Gabon, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The fleet footed winger, owned second-tier side Young Wise in Ghana, has emerged as a target for European clubs that are scouting for players at the ongoing juvenile tournament in Gabon.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that, clubs from Spain, France, Portugal and Slovakia have made enquiries about his availability and are keen to offer him a deal just after the end of the tournament.

Antah, who is likened to Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, has been touted for greatness by connoisseurs of the youth tournament.

The Black Starlets number 8-shirted player has played an integral role for the team in their quest to annex their first title since 1999 as they lock horns with defending champions Mali in Sunday's grand finale.

