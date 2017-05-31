EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh to undergo Wolves medical today

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is expected to undergo a medical at Wolverhampton Wanderers today (Tuesday) ahead of his proposed move to the English Championship side, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old has held talks with Wolves and will move if he completes his mandatory medical.

The English Championship outfit are keen to take on the 25-year-old, who is nearing his contract at German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The West Midlands outfit have put their transfer policy in motion which is being headed by super agent Jorge Mendes.

The club has funds available and appears Ofosu-Ayeh will become their first ajor signing in the summer.

The Ghanaian will become a free agent next month after refusing to extend his contract with the German side due to a fall out with coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

Former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to be named the manager of Wolves following the exit of Paul Lambert.

By Patrick Akoto

