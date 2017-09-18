EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian starlet Baaba Abdulai joins Armenian side Gandzasar FC on short-term deal

Ghanaian youngster Baaba Abdulai has joined Armenian top-flight side Gandzasar FC on a short-term deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old moves from Accra-based third-tier side (Greater Accra Division Two) New Town Youth.

Abdulai has joined the club on a half-a-season contract in a deal brokered by Am-i agency.

Gandzasar FC, a side who finished second last season, are second bottom on the six-team table after six rounds of matches.

