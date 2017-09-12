EXCLUSIVE: Great Olympics reinstate Godwin Attram as head coach after Tom Strand resignation

Great Olympics have reinstated Godwin Attram as the club's head coach, five months after he was 'demoted' to an assistant.

The ex-Ghana international replaces his former boss Tom Strand, who has resigned for "belittling demotion" after being re-assigned as the club's assistant coach.

Attram, 37, has supervised the side's recent Premier League matches with the Swedish confined to an assistant role.

The decision has angered the Swedish, who has tendered in his resignation, as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com

The former PSV Eindhoven midfielder has a herculean task of guiding the side to safety after a poor campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Olympics are deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight as they lie 15th on the table with just four games to spare.

